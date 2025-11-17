Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lynne Cheney, accompanied by Liz Cheney and other family members, depart the Washington National Cathedral following the departure of former vice president Richard B. Cheney, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)