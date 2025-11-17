Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Liz Cheney, attorney and former United States Representative, and Lynne Cheney, former Second Lady of the United States, arrive alongside other family members behind the hearse carrying former vice president Richard B. Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)