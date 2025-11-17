Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney [Image 10 of 18]

    Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Malik Retemiah 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region   

    Body Bearers load the flag-draped casket of former vice president Richard B. Cheney into the hearse at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 21:36
    Photo ID: 9402088
    VIRIN: 251120-A-IG356-1615
    Location: US
