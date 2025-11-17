Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests of the funeral service for former vice president Richard B. Cheney depart the Washington National Cathedral following the exit of the official motorcade and dignitaries, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)