Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney

Body Bearers carrying the flag-draped casket of former vice president Richard B. Cheney halt at the entrance of the Washington National Cathedral, as priests offer prayers and service members render a salute, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)