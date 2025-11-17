Service members and security personnel take their positions in anticipation of the motorcade arrival carrying former vice president Richard B. Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9402080
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-IG356-1255
|Resolution:
|2400x1763
|Size:
|1015 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney [Image 18 of 18], by Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.