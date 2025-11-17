Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crowd of community members gathers along the route as the motorcade carrying former vice president Richard B. Cheney departs the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)