    Kearsarge Conducts CIWS Live Fire [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts CIWS Live Fire

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 20, 2025) Ammunition lays on the deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) next to a Close-In Weapon System, Nov. 20, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. Photo was edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:52
    Photo ID: 9401967
    VIRIN: 251120-N-RB295-1044
    Resolution: 6405x4270
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Underway
    Fire Controlman
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Live Fire
    CIWS

