ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 20, 2025) Ammunition lays on the deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) next to a Close-In Weapon System, Nov. 20, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. Photo was edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
This work, Kearsarge Conducts CIWS Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.