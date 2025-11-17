Kearsarge Conducts CIWS Live Fire

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 20, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Simon Rodriguez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), loads ammunition for a Close-In Weapon System, Nov. 20, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
