Kearsarge Conducts CIWS Live Fire

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Nov. 20, 2025) Chief Fire Controlman Zachary Thorpe, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), guides a Sailor in loading ammunition for a Close-In Weapon System, Nov. 20, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)