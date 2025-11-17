USS America (LHA 6) )Conducts Resiliency Fair

251118-N-TW227-1024 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Nov. 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a resiliency fair on Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 18. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)
