    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Resiliency Fair [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Resiliency Fair

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    251118-N-TW227-1024 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Nov. 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a resiliency fair on Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 18. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 9401688
    VIRIN: 251118-N-TW227-1024
    Resolution: 7281x4854
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Resiliency Fair [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS America
    Resiliency Fair
    Sailors
    San Diego

