Thanksgiving Turkey Distributed to Beale Families

Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Parham, 940th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, Operations Superintendent hands a turkey to 940 ARW personnel at Beale Air Force Base on November 20, 2025. The turkeys and a gift card were given to Beale families from Operation Warm Heart ensuring families had a Thanksgiving meal for the upcoming holiday. Operation Warm heart is a program run by the Beale First Sergeants' Council that provides financial aid and morale-boosting events to support military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)