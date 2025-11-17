Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Robles 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia personnel, assigned to Task Force Bethel, prepare relief supplies for distribution to nearby villages during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov 19, 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Robles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 9401481
    VIRIN: 251119-Z-HS273-1011
    Resolution: 4320x2880
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Robles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members prepare relief supplies for distribution during Operation Halong Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download