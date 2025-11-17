2nd Bomb Wing 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter award to Capt. Jennifer Tovar, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 5, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing recognized exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments during the months of July through September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)