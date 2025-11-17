Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter award to Capt. Jennifer Tovar, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 5, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing recognized exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments during the months of July through September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    VIRIN: 251105-F-NW760-1014
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

