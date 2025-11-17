MacDill’s pharmacy sustains global AMC operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zoie Annulis, 6th Medical Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of pharmacy operations, restocks medication at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 20, 2025. The 6th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy is one of the busiest in the Department of War, servicing the needs of more than 200,000 service members, dependents and retirees annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)