MacDill’s pharmacy sustains global AMC operations

Kenzier McIntyre, 6th Medical Support Squadron pharmacist, assists a customer at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 20, 2025. The 6th MDSS pharmacy employs a wide range of staff including active duty service members, contractors, government civilians and local students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9400752
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-IA158-1009
|Resolution:
|6925x4617
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
