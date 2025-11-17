615 ASB conduct Company Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion held a change of command ceremony for outgoing commander Cpt. Daniel Zhang and incoming commander Cpt. Mathew Comeskey Oct. 17, 2025. A company change of command ceremony is a formal military tradition where the authority and responsibility for a unit are officially transferred from one commanding officer to another. During the ceremony, the unit's colors are passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming one, symbolizing the continuation of trust and allegiance, and ensuring the unit is always under official leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)