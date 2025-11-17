Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    615 ASB conduct Company Change of Command [Image 23 of 29]

    615 ASB conduct Company Change of Command

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 615th Aviation Support Battalion held a change of command ceremony for outgoing commander Cpt. Daniel Zhang and incoming commander Cpt. Mathew Comeskey Oct. 17, 2025. A company change of command ceremony is a formal military tradition where the authority and responsibility for a unit are officially transferred from one commanding officer to another. During the ceremony, the unit's colors are passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming one, symbolizing the continuation of trust and allegiance, and ensuring the unit is always under official leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 10:46
    Photo ID: 9399909
    VIRIN: 251017-A-UN317-1023
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
