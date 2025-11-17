Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hosts a delegation from the Czech Republic for an in-depth professional engagement focused on advancing trauma systems, surgical care and long-term medical collaboration between partner nations, Nov. 19, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. Organized by LRMC’s Global Health Engagement team, the visit includes a comprehensive LRMC overview, a Trauma Service presentation, a hospital tour, a Simulation Center visit and detailed discussions aimed at strengthening interoperability, sharing best practices and identifying opportunities for future cooperative training. The engagement underscores LRMC’s commitment to fostering strong multinational partnerships that enhance readiness and improve patient outcomes across allied medical communities. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|9399378
|VIRIN:
|251119-D-SH479-1397
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC [Image 15 of 15], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.