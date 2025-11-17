Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC [Image 8 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hosts a delegation from the Czech Republic for an in-depth professional engagement focused on advancing trauma systems, surgical care and long-term medical collaboration between partner nations, Nov. 19, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. Organized by LRMC’s Global Health Engagement team, the visit includes a comprehensive LRMC overview, a Trauma Service presentation, a hospital tour, a Simulation Center visit and detailed discussions aimed at strengthening interoperability, sharing best practices and identifying opportunities for future cooperative training. The engagement underscores LRMC’s commitment to fostering strong multinational partnerships that enhance readiness and improve patient outcomes across allied medical communities. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 9399376
    VIRIN: 251119-D-SH479-1352
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC [Image 15 of 15], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC
    Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgery
    Warfighter
    Germany
    Army
    Safety
    Troops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download