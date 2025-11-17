Czech Republic Delegation Visits LRMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hosts a delegation from the Czech Republic for an in-depth professional engagement focused on advancing trauma systems, surgical care and long-term medical collaboration between partner nations, Nov. 19, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. Organized by LRMC’s Global Health Engagement team, the visit includes a comprehensive LRMC overview, a Trauma Service presentation, a hospital tour, a Simulation Center visit and detailed discussions aimed at strengthening interoperability, sharing best practices and identifying opportunities for future cooperative training. The engagement underscores LRMC’s commitment to fostering strong multinational partnerships that enhance readiness and improve patient outcomes across allied medical communities. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)