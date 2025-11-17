CFAS Signs 2025 Fire Prevention Month Proclammation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Fornicola gives a speech during the 2025 proclamation for Fire Prevention Month signing at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Fire Prevention Month raises awareness amongst individuals and communities about proactive measures to prevent fire-related incidents and accidents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)