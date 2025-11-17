CFAS Signs 2025 Fire Prevention Month Proclammation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Fire Chief Mark Wampler pose for a photo during the 2025 proclamation for Fire Prevention Month signing at CFAS in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Fire Prevention Month raises awareness amongst individuals and communities about proactive measures to prevent fire-related incidents and accidents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)