    CFAS Signs 2025 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation [Image 1 of 11]

    CFAS Signs 2025 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Fornicola gives a speech during the 2025 proclamation for Fire Prevention Month signing at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025. Fire Prevention Month raises awareness amongst individuals and communities about proactive measures to prevent fire-related incidents and accidents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 00:08
    Photo ID: 9399167
    VIRIN: 251001-N-VD231-1009
    Resolution: 3690x2306
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    This work, CFAS Signs 2025 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS Signs 2025 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation
    CNRJ Sasebo

