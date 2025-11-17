NBG Sailors Receive Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. John Frye recognized NBG Sailors during an award ceremony at the NBG headquarters, Oct. 23.

The following personnel were recognized for their outstanding service:

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

- Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Feliciano

- Master-at-Arms 3rd Class (MA3) Cole Howard

Sailors of the Quarter

- Master-at-Arms 1st Class (MA1) Marcus Wardle, Sailor of the Quarter

- MA3 Rebeca Gomez, Junior Sailor of the Quarter

- Master-at-Arms Seaman (MASN) Tyler Smith, Bluejacket of the Quarter

Navy Security Force Specialist Pin

- Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (MA2) Edu Tolentino

- MA2 Kristiana Watts

Letter of Commendation

- MA3 Louie Rodriguez

- MA3 Austin Krogman