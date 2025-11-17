Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Candles lit for FA's 250th

    Candles lit for FA's 250th

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Representatives from the U.S. Army Field Artillery Association light sparkler candles in the shape of cannons for the Field Artillery's 250th birthday celebration, held at Fort Sill's Patriot Club. The ceremony was held Nov. 17, 2025 and included both the youngest and oldest soldier at Fort Sill, as well as BG Jason Williams, the Field Artillery School Commandant.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9398293
    VIRIN: 251117-O-KP881-1251
    Resolution: 2560x1707
    Size: 776.63 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Candles lit for FA's 250th, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Artillery Branch birthday celebration held
    BG Williams speaks for 250th Field Artillery birthday
    Oldest, youngest soldiers assist BG Williams in cake cutting
    Candles lit for FA's 250th

