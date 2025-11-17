Candles lit for FA's 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from the U.S. Army Field Artillery Association light sparkler candles in the shape of cannons for the Field Artillery's 250th birthday celebration, held at Fort Sill's Patriot Club. The ceremony was held Nov. 17, 2025 and included both the youngest and oldest soldier at Fort Sill, as well as BG Jason Williams, the Field Artillery School Commandant.