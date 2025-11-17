SSG Stokes, the oldest soldier at Fort Sill, FA Commandant BG Jason Williams and 1LT Mclaughlin, the youngest Fort Sill soldier, cut the official cake for the 250th birthday of the Field Artillery Branch at a ceremony held Nov. 17, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9398279
|VIRIN:
|251117-O-KP881-6851
|Resolution:
|2560x1707
|Size:
|814.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oldest, youngest soldiers assist BG Williams in cake cutting [Image 4 of 4], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.