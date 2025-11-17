Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oldest, youngest soldiers assist BG Williams in cake cutting [Image 3 of 4]

    Oldest, youngest soldiers assist BG Williams in cake cutting

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    SSG Stokes, the oldest soldier at Fort Sill, FA Commandant BG Jason Williams and 1LT Mclaughlin, the youngest Fort Sill soldier, cut the official cake for the 250th birthday of the Field Artillery Branch at a ceremony held Nov. 17, 2025.

