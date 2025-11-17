Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Gordon hosts Lacerda Cup Trials [Image 10 of 12]

    Fort Gordon hosts Lacerda Cup Trials

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by DAVID LOGSDON 

    Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs Office

    Service members compete in the Lacerda Cup Trials at Nelson Fitness Center on Nov. 14, 2025, at Fort Gordon, Georgia. The event was organized by Soldiers from the 707th Military Intelligence Battalion as part of the Fort Gordon Modern Army Combatives Program, which is open to all service members on the installation. Winners of the four weight classes will advance to the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning in April 2026, an Army-wide combatives competition that brings together top competitors from installations across the force. (U.S. Army photos by David Logsdon)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9397793
    VIRIN: 250724-D-JT791-1067
    Resolution: 4725x3149
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gordon hosts Lacerda Cup Trials [Image 12 of 12], by DAVID LOGSDON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

