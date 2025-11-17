Fort Gordon hosts Lacerda Cup Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members compete in the Lacerda Cup Trials at Nelson Fitness Center on Nov. 14, 2025, at Fort Gordon, Georgia. The event was organized by Soldiers from the 707th Military Intelligence Battalion as part of the Fort Gordon Modern Army Combatives Program, which is open to all service members on the installation. Winners of the four weight classes will advance to the Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning in April 2026, an Army-wide combatives competition that brings together top competitors from installations across the force. (U.S. Army photos by David Logsdon)