    Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits CBIRF [Image 2 of 3]

    Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits CBIRF

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Marquita Duckworth, a Maryland native and the ground supply officer with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, asks a question to Sgt. Maj. David Wilson, the command senior enlisted leader for Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, and Marine Forces Northern Command, during his visit to Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2025. During his visit, Wilson toured the unit, had lunch with CBIRF corporals, and engaged with Marines across the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:23
    Photo ID: 9397412
    VIRIN: 251030-M-GI852-1077
    Resolution: 6997x4667
    Size: 20.42 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    Readiness
    CBIRF
    Visit
    Marines
    USMC
    Morale

