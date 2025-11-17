Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits CBIRF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Marquita Duckworth, a Maryland native and the ground supply officer with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, asks a question to Sgt. Maj. David Wilson, the command senior enlisted leader for Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, and Marine Forces Northern Command, during his visit to Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2025. During his visit, Wilson toured the unit, had lunch with CBIRF corporals, and engaged with Marines across the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)