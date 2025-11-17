Sgt. Maj. Wilson Visits CBIRF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David Wilson, the command senior enlisted leader for Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, and Marine Forces Northern Command, speaks to staff noncommissioned officers and officers assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2025. During his visit, Wilson toured the unit, had lunch with CBIRF corporals, and engaged with Marines across the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)