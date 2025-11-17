58th Military Police Company Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Anthony Exceen, assigned to the 58th Military Police Company, 728th MP Battalion, performs tactical casualty care on Sgt. 1st Class Christian Stalvey at Wheeler Army Air Force Base, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025, as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise. JPMRC integrates U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)