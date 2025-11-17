58th Military Police Company Training Exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Gray, left, and Sgt. Keith Tourtillott, assigned to the 58th Military Police Company, 728th MP Battalion, pull security at Wheeler Army Air Force Base, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025, as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise. JPMRC integrates U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9396639
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-JU985-1042
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
