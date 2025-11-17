Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th Military Police Company Training Exercise [Image 7 of 11]

    58th Military Police Company Training Exercise

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Gray, assigned to the 58th Military Police Company, 728th MP Battalion, pulls security at Wheeler Army Air Force Base, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025, as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise. JPMRC integrates U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:43
    Photo ID: 9396636
    VIRIN: 251113-A-JU985-1039
    Resolution: 5008x7509
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Casualty Care
    JPMRC
    training
    exercise
    military police

