    Vice Admiral Wayne Baze Appointed as the New Naval Inspector General

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Alesha Hernandez 

    Office of the Naval Inspector General

    The Office of the Naval Inspector General welcomed Vice Admiral Wayne Baze as the 43rd Naval Inspector General (NAVIG). Baze, the former Commander of Navy Personnel Command/Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel, was confirmed as a Vice Admiral by the Senate on October 30, 2025.

