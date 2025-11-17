The Old Guard and 1/75 TFT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct an after action review at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025. The Old Guard soldiers conducted night close quarter urban operations in preperation for an upcoming joint training operation with 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment.

(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Nathan Winter)