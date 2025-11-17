Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Old Guard and 1/75 TFT [Image 10 of 12]

    The Old Guard and 1/75 TFT

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Winter 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct an after action review at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025. The Old Guard soldiers conducted night close quarter urban operations in preperation for an upcoming joint training operation with 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment.
    (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Nathan Winter)

