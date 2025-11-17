MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kwasie Applewhite, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, drags a manikin during the 8th annual Firefighter’s Challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter's Challenge tested participants with events that included spraying a target with a fire hose, pulling a weighted rope, flipping a tire and carrying a manikin as part of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)