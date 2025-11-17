Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge [Image 8 of 9]

    MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Ivy, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, flips a tire during a Firefighter’s Challenge held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter’s Challenge is held annually in observance of Fire Prevention Week and helps to spread fire safety awareness in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 9395772
    VIRIN: 251009-F-RI626-1135
    Resolution: 5491x3922
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire prevention
    Fire awareness
    6th CES
    6th ARW
    8th annual Firefighters challenge

