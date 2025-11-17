MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Ivy, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, flips a tire during a Firefighter’s Challenge held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter’s Challenge is held annually in observance of Fire Prevention Week and helps to spread fire safety awareness in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)