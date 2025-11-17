U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Greco, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal operations and training section chief, competes in the 8th annual Firefighter’s Challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter’s Challenge was one of several events held in observance of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9395770
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-RI626-1047
|Resolution:
|5230x3736
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.