MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Greco, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal operations and training section chief, competes in the 8th annual Firefighter’s Challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter’s Challenge was one of several events held in observance of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)