Airmen assigned to the 6th Operational Support Squadron participate in the 8th annual Firefighter’s Challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter’s Challenge tested participants with events that included spraying a target with a fire hose, pulling a weighted rope, flipping a tire and carrying a manikin as part of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9395767
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-RI626-1028
|Resolution:
|4894x3059
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.