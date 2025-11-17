MacDill’s 8th annual firefighters challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 6th Operational Support Squadron participate in the 8th annual Firefighter’s Challenge at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Firefighter’s Challenge tested participants with events that included spraying a target with a fire hose, pulling a weighted rope, flipping a tire and carrying a manikin as part of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)