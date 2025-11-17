Runners gather for a group photo before a 5K at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 30, 2025. The 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, along with 90th Force Support Squadron, hosted a 5K to show support for 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron electro-mechanical engineer Senior Airman Terrell Johnson’s daughter, who recently beat cancer. Participants were encouraged to wear yellow or dress as their favorite superhero. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9394910
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-FL718-1019
|Resolution:
|5580x3713
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 90th Missile Wing holds 5k [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.