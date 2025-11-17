90th Missile Wing holds 5k

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Runners gather for a group photo before a 5K at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 30, 2025. The 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, along with 90th Force Support Squadron, hosted a 5K to show support for 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron electro-mechanical engineer Senior Airman Terrell Johnson’s daughter, who recently beat cancer. Participants were encouraged to wear yellow or dress as their favorite superhero. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)