    90th Missile Wing holds 5k [Image 4 of 8]

    90th Missile Wing holds 5k

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Nhutt Tran, 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron JOB TITLE, participates in a 5K at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 30, 2025. The 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, along with 90th Force Support Squadron, hosted a 5K to show support for 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron electro-mechanical engineer Senior Airman Terrell Johnson’s daughter, who recently beat cancer. Participants were encouraged to wear yellow or dress as their favorite superhero. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)

