NSA Souda Bay Winter Safety Stand Down 2025

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 14, 2025) Kevin Breitenstein, safety officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, introduces the NSA Souda Bay 2025 Winter Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base fitness center, Nov. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)