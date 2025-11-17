NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

251104-N-YY879-1014 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (November 4, 2025) Builder 3rd Class Fred Lester, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, removes the foundational lumber of a storage building on Tinian of the Northern Mariana Islands, November 4, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Caroline Ballay)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9394542
|VIRIN:
|251104-N-YY879-1014
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
