NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

251029-N-YY879-1008 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (October 29, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, clear brush on Tinian of the Northern Mariana Islands, October 29, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Caroline Ballay)