NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

251022-N-YY879-1004 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (October 22, 2025) Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Jeremiah Daniels, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, cleans a medium tactical vehicle replacement on Tinian of the Northern Mariana Islands, October 22, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Caroline Ballay)