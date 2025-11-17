Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 13 of 20]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Caroline Ballay 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    251022-N-YY879-1004 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (October 22, 2025) Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Jeremiah Daniels, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, cleans a medium tactical vehicle replacement on Tinian of the Northern Mariana Islands, October 22, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Caroline Ballay)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9394535
    VIRIN: 251022-N-YY879-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    This work, NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 20 of 20], by SN Caroline Ballay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 133
    Tinian
    Seabee
    NMCB

