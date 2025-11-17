Date Taken: 10.14.2025 Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:27 Photo ID: 9394267 VIRIN: 251014-N-N0443-3002 Resolution: 1920x1682 Size: 899.4 KB Location: JP

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Training Initiatives at SCSTC WESTPAC, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.