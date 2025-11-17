Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition row during the Zodiac Relay event, July 15, 2025, at Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii. The event included running down the beach while carrying a zodiac boat, rowing out and back, running 2 miles along the beach, and swimming. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

