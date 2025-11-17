USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition row during the Zodiac Relay event, July 15, 2025, at Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii. The event included running down the beach while carrying a zodiac boat, rowing out and back, running 2 miles along the beach, and swimming. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)