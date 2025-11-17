U.S. Army Soldiers representing the 11th Airborne Division during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition row during the Zodiac Relay event, July 15, 2025, at Bellows Air Force Base, Hawaii. The event included running down the beach while carrying a zodiac boat, rowing out and back, running 2 miles along the beach, and swimming. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:34
|Photo ID:
|9393758
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-PF227-1092
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|28.05 MB
|Location:
|BELLOWS AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2025, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.