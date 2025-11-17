Alaska Naval Militia sailor provides crucial aviation coordination for Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Naval Militia Master Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann, an air traffic controller assigned to Task Force Bethel, serves as the director of air operations during the Alaska Organized Militia’s Operation Halong Response in Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)