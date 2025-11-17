Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Naval Militia sailor provides crucial aviation coordination for Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Naval Militia Master Chief Petty Officer Eric Zimmermann, an air traffic controller assigned to Task Force Bethel, serves as the director of air operations during the Alaska Organized Militia’s Operation Halong Response in Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)

    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Naval Militia
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

