    CNO Visits CFAY [Image 15 of 15]

    CNO Visits CFAY

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    251117-N-NA545-1057
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle and Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) film a spirit spot for the 2025 Army and Navy football game during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle along with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John J. Perryman visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits CFAY [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

