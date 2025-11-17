CNO Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251117-N-NA545-1057

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle and Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) film a spirit spot for the 2025 Army and Navy football game during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle along with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John J. Perryman visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)