    CNO Visits CFAY [Image 13 of 15]

    CNO Visits CFAY

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    251117-N-NA545-1053
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John J. Perryman, speaks to Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle, along with Perryman, visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    TAGS

    CNFJ; CFAY; CNO; MCPON

